'Operation Streetsweeper' nets over 20 arrests in Joliet sting

Joliet police have arrested 21 people as part of "Operation Streetsweeper," a targeted effort focused on suspects involved in weapons, drugs, burglary, and theft offenses.

The operation, which began Wednesday, involved collaboration between Joliet police and various local and federal agencies.

Police Chief Bill Evans said that while overall shootings in Joliet have decreased by 27 percent over the last two years, the summer has seen a recent increase in violent incidents, prompting the operation. Authorities aimed to apprehend repeat offenders and those connected to recent crimes.

"We know where some of these people are. We know we can gain warrants on them. This would be a really good time to execute some of these warrants," Evans said, explaining the timing of the operation.

On the first day, 21 arrests were made, including two suspects, Demetrious Houston Jr. and Donnell Brown, who were allegedly found carrying automatic Glock firearms. Police recovered two more weapons during the operation.

According to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, only three of the suspects charged were not eligible for detention under the SAFE-T Act, which governs bail reform in Illinois. Additional arrests are expected as the operation continues.