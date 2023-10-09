Organ donor care center to open in Illinois, aiming to save more lives

A new, innovative organ donor care center is coming to Illinois. It's slated to be the first-of-its-kind in the Midwest.

It will be the only hospital-based donor care center when it opens next July. The facility will be set up for deceased organ donors, helping save more lives in Illinois and Indiana through organ transplantation.

Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network and Rush University Medical Center are teaming up to make the care center a reality.

The specialized center is expected to save more lives because it will speed up the process of organ donation and transplantation, which is time-sensitive.