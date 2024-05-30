Organized crime sting in Vernon Hills nets 11 arrests, stolen goods, and drugs

Nearly a dozen members of various organized crime groups have been arrested in connection with retail robberies in west suburban Vernon Hills, according to village officials.

A multi-agency operation conducted late last week led to the arrests of 11 people for 17 felony offenses, according to a statement from Vernon Hills police.

In addition to the local charges, the suspects also had active arrest warrants in 10 states, including Illinois and Indiana, the statement said.

Rosa Ramos-Jimenez, 21, Roberto Loyde Jimenez, 26, and Thelma Estrada Altamirano, 37, were each charged with felony burglary and theft, officials said. The trio are believed to be members of a crew responsible for stealing over $100,000 worth of merchandise from Macy's stores across the United States.

[L-R] Rosa Ramos-Jimenez, 21, Roberto Loyde Jimenez, 26, and Thelma Estrada Altamirano, 37. (Vernon Hills police)

Luminata Zatreanu, 26, and a juvenile suspect were also taken into custody after police alleged the crew they belonged to was responsible for over $300,000 in losses to Ulta locations from Minnesota to South Carolina.

Luminata Zatreanu, 26. (Vernon Hills police)

The operation also resulted in the arrests of Christopher Warren, 25, Isaiah Rucker, 27, and Gregory Carter, 23, who each face felony charges of identity theft. The men are believed to be members of a Texas-based organized crime group that forged driver's licenses and ID cards, according to officials.

[L-R] Christopher Warren, 25, Isaiah Rucker, 27, and Gregory Carter, 23. (Vernon Hills police)

Their arrests led to the recovery of multiple Venezuelan migrants who were allegedly recruited to work in Chicago under false pretenses, but instead were taken to Vernon Hills in a rented box truck. The migrants told police they were locked in the truck's cargo area for more than two hours and feared they may die due to heat exhaustion. They were released without charges.

"These arrests occurred in only one jurisdiction, but they involved offenders known to commit crimes nationwide," Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick Kreis said in a statement. "The results highlight the extent of the retail crime problem our communities face

everyday."

"Our Felony Review division approved the highest felonies that were requested by our law enforcement partners – who did an amazing job of holding these offenders accountable," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. "We also sought pre-trial detention of these individuals because they pose such a significant flight risk."

Officials said the operation involved investigators from the Illinois State Police as well as Vernon Hills, Gurnee, Mundelein, and North Chicago police departments.