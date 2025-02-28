Orland Fire Battalion Chief William Leddin retires after 48 years of service

The Brief Battalion Chief William Leddin is retiring after 48 years with the Orland Fire Protection District. Leddin played a key role in shaping the department, including founding the Honor Guard and Dive Team. His leadership in fire investigations, inspections, and community safety programs leaves a lasting legacy.



Battalion Chief William Leddin, a longtime leader in the Orland Fire Protection District, is retiring after 48 years of service.

Leddin’s career, which began as a Cadet, saw him rise through the ranks while making lasting contributions to the department and the community.

The backstory:

Leddin has been a foundational figure in the Orland Fire District, helping the department grow into one of the most recognized, officials said.

His leadership extended beyond fire suppression to include fire investigations, inspections, and community education programs.

Notably, Leddin helped establish the district’s Honor Guard and Dive Team. He also played a major role in training and mentoring firefighters throughout his career.

In addition to his work within the department, Leddin has been active in community safety efforts. His involvement with the Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) has helped educate residents in Orland Park and Orland Hills on emergency preparedness.

Battalion Chief William Leddin

What we don't know:

It is unclear who will take over Leddin’s responsibilities.

What's next:

"To a happy and healthy retirement Chief Leddin!" the Orland Fire Protection District said in a statement.