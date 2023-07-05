Orland Hills bar hosts party for local vets

A star-spangled tradition continues at a local watering hole in Orland Hills.

Dan D Jac’s is the place where everybody knows your name and salutes veterans!

For 34 years, Dan D Jac’s in the southwest suburbs has thrown a big party for local veterans.

Once again this year, they will be hosting a couple dozen veterans from the Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

The day begins with a flag-raising ceremony and winds down with lunch.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Proceeds from ticket sales and raffles benefit the local non-profit, Vets 4 Vets.

"We get donations from all our vendors. Our customers volunteer to cook. Employees donate their time to serve, and it’s just something that's important to us," said bar owner John Maus. "My brother was in the Navy for 32 years. It's a big deal for us to do stuff like this."

Maus' father started the tradition.

You can join in the fun Sunday, July 9 at noon. Dan D Jac’s is located at 9358 171st St. in Orland Hills.

They expect to raise about $4,000 dollars for our veterans.