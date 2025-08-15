Chicago-area man charged with murder in fatal Lyons Township stabbing: sheriff

The Brief Juan Carlos Perez-Abarca, 35, of Orland Park, was charged with attempted murder and home invasion after allegedly stabbing two women in a Lyons Township apartment; charges were upgraded to murder after a 16-year-old victim died from her injuries. Police say an officer found Perez-Abarca holding a 48-year-old woman at knifepoint and a 16-year-old lying motionless; after the officer intervened, Perez-Abarca stabbed the woman again before being shot in the leg. Perez-Abarca was released from the hospital and remains in custody ahead of a Sept. 5 court date.



An Orland Park man has been charged with attempted murder and home invasion after attacking two women in an unincorporated Lyons Township building, the Cook County Sheriff's Office announced.

Charges are expected to be upgraded to murder after one of the victims died from her injuries.

What we know:

On Aug 11, an officer responded to a domestic violence report at an apartment building in the 6400 block of Joliet Road around 5:30 p.m.

Juan Carlos Perez-Abarca, 35, was found in the second-floor apartment holding a 48-year-old woman at knifepoint on the floor, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Perez-Abarca (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff's office, a 16-year-old female victim was lying motionless on the floor next to him. After the officer ordered Perez-Abarca to release the woman, he briefly put the knife to his own throat and then began stabbing the 48-year-old again. Then the officer fired one shot, striking Perez-Abarca in the leg.

The officer began taking lifesaving measures for the victims and Perez-Abarca. The victims were transported to local hospitals, with the 48-year-old in serious condition. The 16-year-old died on Aug. 14, leading to an upgraded charge of murder against Perez-Abarca.

What's next:

Perez-Abarca was released from the hospital Thursday night. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 5. He will be held in custody until then.