Orland Park man allegedly punched neighbor in face, made hateful comments during dispute over garbage cans

An Orland Park man allegedly battered his two neighbors and made hateful comments toward them during a dispute over garbage cans Wednesday morning.

Terrence P. Clyne, 68, is charged with one felony count of a hate crime and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

At about 10:35 a.m., Orland Park police officers responded to a report of a battery at the 15400 block of Begonia Ct.

When officers arrived, they discovered two victims, a husband and a wife, and one suspect, who was identified as Clyne.

While investigating, officers determined that the male victim allegedly moved garbage cans from one area of a communal driveway to another. Clyne then allegedly made hateful comments towards the man, referring to the victim's national Palestinian origin, over the placement of the garbage cans. Clyne then allegedly punched him in the face and engaged in a physical confrontation.

At that time, the victim's wife approached in an attempt to verbally de-escalate the situation. Clyne then allegedly made more hateful comments aimed at her while mentioning her Palestinian heritage and moved toward her aggressively, police said.

The husband stepped in between Clyne and his wife and was again punched in the face. He was then allegedly physically assaulted by Clyne. During the assault, Clyne allegedly pushed the male victim onto his wife.

Clyne was charged accordingly and will appear before a judge on Thursday.