Orland Park man sentenced for firing gun at mechanic while out on bond in strangulation case

An Orland Park man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for pointing a gun and firing a single shot toward a mechanic who was working on his car in 2018.

Tomas Rekasius, 31, was found guilty last September of armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On June 28, 2018, the victim, who Rekasius knew, was pulling a vehicle into his garage in Crete Township when Rekasius pulled up into the victim's driveway in a minivan with his girlfriend in the passenger seat, prosecutors said.

The victim walked up to the vehicle and spoke with Rekasius. At the time, the victim had been working on Rekasius' Subaru Outback, which was sitting in the driveway, prosecutors said.

The victim told Rekasius that he needed additional parts and Rekasius became upset and pointed a semiautomatic pistol at the victim.

The victim then put his hands up and told Rekasius that his child was there.

Rekasius backed out of the driveway while pointing the pistol at the victim, prosecutors said. He began to drive, but after the victim stepped into the street, Rekasius stopped the minivan and got out of the vehicle. He fired a shot in the direction of the victim.

Rekasius then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

At the time of this incident, Rekasius was out on bond in Cook County for a case in which he is now serving a 20-year- prison sentence for aggravated battery/strangulation.

Rekasius has also been convicted in Champaign County for the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and has a prior felony conviction for possession of controlled substances while on probation for another felony drug-related offense.

"Rekasius is already a violent career criminal at the age of 31. Given his history of repeatedly breaking the law without compunction, it is no surprise that he committed further felonies here in Will County while out on bond," said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. "We are fortunate that no one was injured when Rekasius fired shots from his weapon, but his conduct demonstrates that he is a dangerous and volatile loose cannon who needs to be behind bars. The law-abiding citizens of Will County have an absolute right to be protected from indiscriminately violent offenders like Tomas Rekasius."

Prosecutors say Rekasius will not receive credit in this case for time served because he currently is still serving his sentence in the Cook County felony case.

He will begin the sentence in this case after completing his Cook County sentence. It will be served at 85 percent.

Rekasius will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release.