Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Orland Park
Sentencing delayed for suspect in 2017 deadly Beecher crash

An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence.

A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court.

Woulfe pleaded guilty in July to reckless homicide in the deaths of a Lindsey Schmidt and her three boys, who were on their way to church when they were struck and killed. 

Sean Woulfe | Will County

Woulfe was allegedly speeding when he ran a stop sign and crashed into 29-year-old Schmidt and her sons.

Schmidt was pregnant with her fourth child.

During Woulfe's trial earlier this year, a jury deliberated for three days before a Will County judge was forced to declare a mistrial.

According to the Tribune, Woulfe's attorney says his client wanted to enter a guilty plea to spare the children's father another trial.