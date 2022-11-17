Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January

An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence.

A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court.

Woulfe pleaded guilty in July to reckless homicide in the deaths of a Lindsey Schmidt and her three boys, who were on their way to church when they were struck and killed.

Sean Woulfe | Will County

Woulfe was allegedly speeding when he ran a stop sign and crashed into 29-year-old Schmidt and her sons.

Schmidt was pregnant with her fourth child.

During Woulfe's trial earlier this year, a jury deliberated for three days before a Will County judge was forced to declare a mistrial.

According to the Tribune, Woulfe's attorney says his client wanted to enter a guilty plea to spare the children's father another trial.