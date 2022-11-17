Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January
BEECHER, Ill. - An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence.
A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court.
Woulfe pleaded guilty in July to reckless homicide in the deaths of a Lindsey Schmidt and her three boys, who were on their way to church when they were struck and killed.
Sean Woulfe | Will County
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Woulfe was allegedly speeding when he ran a stop sign and crashed into 29-year-old Schmidt and her sons.
Schmidt was pregnant with her fourth child.
During Woulfe's trial earlier this year, a jury deliberated for three days before a Will County judge was forced to declare a mistrial.
According to the Tribune, Woulfe's attorney says his client wanted to enter a guilty plea to spare the children's father another trial.