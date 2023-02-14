Orland Park man and former MTV star wanted by police for allegedly trying to have sex with juvenile

A nationwide manhunt is underway for a former reality TV star from Chicago's south suburbs, wanted for allegedly attempting to meet an underage girl for sex.

Authorities in Lake County say 32-year-old Connor Smith of Orland Park had been communicating with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for several weeks, when this past Thursday, he drove to Lake County to meet up with her. When detectives approached, he sped away in his car and now the search is on to track him down and arrest him.

"It's a nationwide warrant," said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "He can be arrested anywhere in the country. He'll be extradited back to Lake County to face the charges."

Connor Smith | Lake County Sheriff's Department

Police said Smith sent explicit photos and videos to who he thought was a juvenile girl, but was really a detective.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"He continued these conversations for several weeks and then finally on February 9th, he decided he would drive to Lake County to meet who he thought was this juvenile girl and engage in a sexual relationship with her," said Covelli.

Detectives moved in to arrest him, according to Covelli, but Smith was able to get away in his marked black pick-up truck.

In the ensuing days, Smith's attorney indicated to police Smith would turn himself in, but now – six days later – that has yet to happen.

"We do believe he is actively evading apprehension and trying not to be taken into police custody," said Covelli.

In 2015, Smith appeared on MTV's reality show "Are you the One?", among several contestants vying to find a romantic match and win a big cash prize.

In 2021, he was accused of rape by a 16-year-old girl in Indiana, who he met online and who she claimed he assaulted her after they met up at a hotel. Smith was charged with several felonies, but those charges were later dismissed.

Authorities are now asking for the public's help in tracking him down.

"We consider that to be a very, very serious charge," said Covelli. "We certainly don't want any children out there at risk and that's why we're asking for the public's help."

Police said Smith may have altered his appearance, including changing his hair and shaving his beard. He does have a distinct neck tattoo and as of last week, his black pickup truck had some distinct texts and phone numbers on it. If you do see him, the public is advised not to approach him, but to call 911 and alert local law enforcement.