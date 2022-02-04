Orland Park school bus, train collision: Hero bus driver escorts children off before Metra strikes bus

A school bus stalled on railroad tracks in Orland Park Friday afternoon and was struck by a Metra train.

The crash occurred at 167th and 109th Avenue.

At about 2:40 p.m., the Orland Fire Protection District responded to an emergency call when the bus stalled on the tracks.

Fire Chief Michael Scholfield said there were no injuries thanks to the bus driver, who quickly escorted the five children off the bus to safety minutes before the Metra train hit the bus.

The children on the bus were from St. Michael's in Orland Park.

"The investigation we did shows the driver stopped at the tracks as required to do so, but when she started the bus to cross, the bus stalled with the front end of the bus over the tracks," Schofield said. "The gate came down on top of the bus and the driver then quickly escorted the five children off of the bus to safety minutes before the METRA train hit the front of the bus."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"When everyone does what they are trained to do, no one gets hurt. We are so grateful for that," Schofield added.

Advertisement

Metra is conducting an investigation of the incident.