Fire erupts at unincorporated Orland Township home after reported lightning strike

A fire broke out at a home in unincorporated Orland Township Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a homeowner in the 165000 block of Lee Avenue in unincorporated Orland Township called 911 to report that he suspected his property may have been struck by lightning.

He stated that his house shook and that he was experiencing electrical issues. Additionally, the homeowner walked through the house to check all the rooms but did not see anything out of the ordinary. He said he also checked the attic but didn't notice any damage.

The Orland Fire Protection District sent crews to the home to do an inspection. Minutes later, the homeowner called 911 again and told the dispatcher that he smelled a heavy odor of smoke.

The response was then upgraded to a reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

When crews entered the home, fire was found in the attic, which was venting out of the roof and eves.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

The homeowner and his dog were able to escape the fire,

"It is always better to be safe than sorry and the homeowner did the right thing contacting us. We immediately sent an investigation team including two fire engines and a fire truck to the home even before his second call came in reporting that he had started to smell smoke," said Orland Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield.

The fire caused the home to be uninhabitable. The owner relocated to stay with friends.