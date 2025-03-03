Oscar moments that left everyone talking

The Brief The 97th Academy Awards kicked off with a stunning tribute to The Wizard of Oz and a live performance of "Defying Gravity" by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but was followed by a confusing and out-of-place 10-minute tribute to James Bond that felt more like an in memoriam. The In Memoriam segment honored Gene Hackman with Morgan Freeman delivering a heartfelt tribute, but stirred controversy over notable absences, including Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away recently. Conan O'Brien brought humor to the evening with a sketch about the importance of seeing movies on the big screen, while Adam Sandler’s refusal to dress up for the Oscars was a hilarious moment that had everyone talking.



The 97th annual Academy Awards wasn’t just about honoring the best films and performances—it also delivered some unforgettable (and, in some cases, bewildering) moments that had everyone talking Monday morning.

A Beautiful Tribute... and a Strange One

The backstory:

The night kicked off with a stunning tribute to The Wizard of Oz, a fitting homage considering Wicked had been nominated for ten Academy Awards. The tribute culminated in an incredible live performance of "Defying Gravity" by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, a moment that left many in awe.

But just as the evening seemed to hit its stride, things took a strange turn with a nearly 10-minute tribute to James Bond.

While Wicked had a direct connection to the evening’s nominations, the James Bond tribute felt out of place.

The segment, featuring lackluster renditions of iconic Bond songs, raised questions: Why were we paying tribute to a spy franchise with no significant anniversary or new release to celebrate? Was this a move to mark the franchise’s sale to Amazon? If that was the case, the tribute felt more like an in memoriam than a celebratory moment.

The In Memoriam Segment

What they're saying:

Speaking of tributes, the In Memoriam segment touched hearts, especially with Morgan Freeman honoring his late Unforgiven co-star and friend, Gene Hackman, who passed away last week.

The segment began and ended with a special tribute to Hackman, reflecting the deep admiration the industry had for him.

However, as is often the case, the In Memoriam segment stirred some controversy. A few notable figures, like Michelle Trachtenberg, who died just last week, were notably absent, leaving fans and viewers to wonder about the selection process.

A Hilarious Reminder About the Big Screen

Big picture view:

One of the biggest themes of the night was the value of watching films on the big screen.

Conan O'Brien delivered a hilarious sketch imagining a world where younger generations are taught about the "new invention" of seeing movies in a theater.

It was a funny, yet poignant, reminder of the magic that comes with seeing movies the way they were meant to be seen—on the big screen.

Adam Sandler’s Fashion Moment

The backstory:

And while the Oscars are often a night for glamorous fashion, one celebrity was not playing the dress-up game: actor Adam Sandler.

Conan called him out in a hilarious sketch, poking fun at his refusal to don formal attire for Hollywood’s biggest night.

As always, the Oscars delivered a mix of beautiful performances, questionable tributes, and moments that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s safe to say the 97th Academy Awards was one for the history books—whether for better or worse.