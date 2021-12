article

An Oswego man has been charged with fatally shooting a 44-year-old man in Grand Crossing in July.

Charleston Harris, 37, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

According to police, Harris shot and killed the victim on July 24 in the 500 block of East 79th Street.

Advertisement

Harris was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.