Oswego man seen driving vehicle he carjacked, arrested and charged: CPD

article

An Oswego man has been charged with carjacking a 55-year-old man in Logan Square last week.

Malcom Upshaw, 27, faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of possession of cannabis/>30-100 Gram/1st issuance of warrant.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Upshaw was identified by police as one of the offenders who carjacked a 55-year-old man in the 2800 block of North Troy on Dec. 4.

Advertisement

He was seen driving the victim's vehicle, arrested and charged Tuesday.