Oswego man seen driving vehicle he carjacked, arrested and charged: CPD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:38PM
Logan Square
Malcom Upshaw, 27

CHICAGO - An Oswego man has been charged with carjacking a 55-year-old man in Logan Square last week.

Malcom Upshaw, 27, faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of possession of cannabis/>30-100 Gram/1st issuance of warrant.

Upshaw was identified by police as one of the offenders who carjacked a 55-year-old man in the 2800 block of North Troy on Dec. 4.

He was seen driving the victim's vehicle, arrested and charged Tuesday.