Oswego man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old: Kane County

article

An Oswego man is facing four counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Mark A. Hampton, 48, was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the Illinois Department of Corrections. Hampton is accused of sexually assaulting the child, who he knew, between November 2015 and August 2017, according to the state's attorney.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

"Harsh sentences in child sex assault cases are necessary to serve as a deterrent because of the long-term emotional scars survivors suffer, most likely for the rest of their lives," said ASA Lori Schmidt. "Children are exceptionally vulnerable to sexual abuse, and its impact on them most likely will be profound. The most significant injury survivors will suffer is to their mental health. Even years of counseling might not undo the damage caused by child predators. Still, I hope this child can begin to heal and find a place of safety as she grows up."

In addition to the prison term, Hampton must register for life as a sex offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Advertisement

According to Illinois law, Hampton must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for 84 days served in the Kane County jail, the state's attorney said.