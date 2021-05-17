Oswego police respond to reported fight at Portillo's drive-thru, video shows

On Sunday, police in suburban Oswego responded to a report of a fight at a Portillo’s drive-thru.

The incident took place around 11:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Route 34.

Officers arrived on scene and were told a fight broke out between an 18-year-old male employee of the restaurant and a 48-year-old customer. Police say the employee was transported to a hospital before officers had a chance to speak with the young man.

The customer voluntarily went to the Oswego Police Department for an interview.

Police said they would interview the employee once he was discharged from the hospital, which he now has been.

The incident is still under investigation and police have requested surveillance video from the Portillo’s.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information to please contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.

Police said they are aware of Facebook video that exists of the incident. According to the Facebook post, "A white man was assaulting a black worker, kneeled on his neck and broke his arm." That part of the incident has not been confirmed by police.

"We’re deeply disturbed by the event that happened at our restaurant. As a company, family is one of our core values, and right now our top priority is the well-being of our Team Member. We’re working with the police as part of this ongoing investigation," Portillo's said in a statement.