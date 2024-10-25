Oswego swim team raises funds for teacher battling breast cancer

The Brief Delta Aquatics' "Breaststroke for Breast Cancer" event aims to raise $5,000 for an Oswego teacher fighting breast cancer. Nearly 100 swimmers from Delta Aquatics will participate in relay races at Oswego East High School. Funds raised will directly support Erin Watson, a District 308 teacher battling breast cancer.



Swimmers from Delta Aquatics are diving in with a purpose at Oswego East High School on Friday, where they hope to raise $5,000 for a local family impacted by breast cancer.

The team’s annual "Breaststroke for Breast Cancer" event is set to draw nearly 100 swimmers, all rallying to support Erin Watson, an Oswego District 308 teacher currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

This annual fundraiser began as a tribute to a former Delta Aquatics coach who lost her battle with breast cancer. Now, the event has become a vital tradition, reflecting the team’s commitment to honoring those affected by the disease while supporting breast cancer awareness.

Last year, the swimmers raised $4,400, and this year, with growing support, they aim to reach their new goal of $5,000.

Coach Jessica Bogie says this is Delta's 20th year in existence and events like these speak to the values of her team members.

"This is really important because we want to honor one of our coaches who had a lasting impact on our program," Bogie said. "And it’s important to give back to others and bring awareness to the community and help support the community that we’re in."

The special relay event kicks off at 6 p.m. at Oswego East, and all proceeds from donations and online contributions through deltaaquatics.com will go directly to the Watson family.