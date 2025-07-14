Illinois woman sentenced for killing girlfriend

The Brief Alexia Telles of Oswego was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering her girlfriend. Prosecutors said Telles tried to make the killing look like a suicide after an argument. Telles pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and must serve the full sentence.



An Oswego woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing her girlfriend in 2023.

What we know:

Alexia Telles, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last week and was sentenced by a judge, according to Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

The backstory:

In February 2023, Telles arrived at a home in Oswego with her girlfriend, Annissa Ellen-Williams, who had a traumatic head wound. Ellen-Williams later died despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel.

Investigators with Oswego police and Illinois State Police found that Telles and Ellen-Williams had been arguing while Ellen-Williams was driving. Evidence gathered, including forensic and digital findings and Telles’ own statements to police, showed Telles intentionally killed her girlfriend and tried to make it appear as suicide.

What they're saying:

"These cases can be difficult to prosecute because only two people know exactly what occurred that fateful night. However, the investigative work done by law enforcement and the Coroner’s Office led to the successful prosecution of Telles for the murder of Ms. Ellen-Williams," Weis said in a statement. "This sentence ensures that justice is served, and the victim’s family does not have to endure the pain of a trial. Telles has accepted responsibility for the heartless act she committed against someone she professed to care so much for."

What we don't know:

Officials did not share further details about what sparked the argument or exactly how the killing happened.

What's next:

Telles will serve her entire 30-year sentence and must complete three years of mandatory supervised release after prison. She has been in custody since her arrest.