Outbound Kennedy Expy. reopens after CPD officer drives off Foster Avenue ramp

The outbound Kennedy Expressway was reopened Tuesday morning at Foster Avenue after a Chicago police officer drove her squad car off a ramp, closing the expressway for several hours.

The officer was responding to assist another police vehicle at 4:40 a.m. when she missed a turn onto the expressway in the 5200 block of North Foster Avenue and drove through a guardrail, Chicago police said in a statement.

The squad car went down the grassy median and onto the side of the Kennedy Expressway, where multiple utility poles appeared to be knocked over, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

The officer was taken to a hospital in fair condition, Langford said.

The outbound lanes were reopened by 9:45 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.