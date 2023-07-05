Outrage from Italian American community over Chicago alderwoman's tweet

There was outrage Wednesday night from the Italian American community over a Chicago alderwoman's tweet.

They want her censured from the City Council.

The anger is over a multiple choice poll that the alderwoman, Rossana Rodriguez, recently tweeted, asking, "What's the best way to honor Italian heritage in Chicago?"

Her choices were: an Italian ice monument, a Bialetti monument, which is an espresso pot, a Columbus statue or ‘other.’

The Italian American Human Relations Foundation of Chicago not only took issue with the poll but also the alderwoman's response to those who did chime in.

One person wrote, "cannoli statue," and was praised by Rodriguez.

The mission of the foundation, in addition to putting together the city's Columbus Day Parade, is to support and uplift all ethnic groups.

The group's president says Italian Americans are often told to just laugh it off, but he says it's not funny when the contributions of Italian Americans are diminished.

"The Italian Americans were the highest number of men and women in the armed services during World War I and II, so we've contributed greatly to the makings of the city of Chicago and the makings of this great country, preserving it. But we're not different than any other ethnic group that has come here. We've all strived to work alongside of each other," said Lou Rago, Italian American Human Relations Foundations president.

The Italian American Human Relations Foundation says they did not contact the alderwoman's office about the tweet.

FOX 32 Chicago did, and she has not yet responded.