Over 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 1 death

Health officials announced Monday 1,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and one death due to the disease.

Monday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 195,399 cases and 7,637 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,353 specimens for a total of 3,106,341.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 4.1%, health officials said.

This story is developing...