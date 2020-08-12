Over 1,600 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 16 deaths

Health officials announced Wednesday 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 16 additional deaths due to the disease.

Wednesday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 198,593 cases and 7,672 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,098 specimens for a total of 3,189,801.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 4.1%, health officials said.

