Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 25 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

The IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 3.5 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.

As of Friday night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.