United Center vaccine appointments now available, over 27,000 booked Thursday

Things got off to a bit of a rocky start Thursday morning for some who were trying to schedule vaccine appointments at the United Center.

Over 100,000 appointments opened up for seniors 65 and older at 8 a.m. Thursday.

There was a temporary glitch that luckily didn't last long.

As of Thursday night, 27,819 seniors booked their Pfizer vaccine appointments.

Appointments can be made online or by phone.

"There is an option to leave your information so someone could call you back to give you that assistance, so you don’t have to sit on hold," said Dr. Ezike.

On Friday, 200 soldiers will deploy to Chicago to help administer the thousands of vaccines.

The parking lot of the United Center will turn into a walk-up vaccine site, where shots will be administered inside tents.

Dan Schulman from FEMA says that drive-thru appointments will eventually be added, and 6,000 people will be vaccinated every day for eight weeks.

"We are going to be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day," Schulman said.

There are still over 80,000 vaccine appointments available for seniors 65 and older.

If you are looking to register for an appointment online, go to Zocdoc.com/vaccine.