Over $4M in Illinois Lottery prizes remain unclaimed

It's time to check your tickets! The Illinois Lottery reports there are currently over $4.3 million in prizes from unclaimed tickets purchased this year.

There are nine Illinois Lottery prizes from the Lucky Day Lotto and Powerball that are still unclaimed. They were purchased at the following times and locations:

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $225,000 was bought in April at a Mobil gas station located at 2418 St. Charles Road in Bellwood.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was purchased in June at Kostner Korner located at 4356 West Howard Avenue in Skokie

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in August at a BP gas station at 605 Dixie Highway in Chicago Heights

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in September at Road Ranger located at 7500 E. Riverside Blvd in Loves Park

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million in October was bought at Jewel located at 2940 N. Ashland Avenue in Chicago

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $250,000 was purchased in October at Fairplay Finer Foods at 2200 S. Western Ave. in Chicago

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600,000 was bought in November at Jewel located at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., in Chicago

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $325,000 was purchased in November at a BP gas station located at 17002 Torrence Ave., in Lansing

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $200,000 was bought in November at a Shell gas station located at 2225 N. Main St., in Princeton

A reminder: Winners only have one year from the draw date of their tickets to claim their prizes.

For more information, head over to IllinoisLottery.com.