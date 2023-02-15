Expand / Collapse search

Over 4M Kia owners to be notified of upgrade to stop their cars from being stolen

Over four million Kia owners will soon be notified of an upgrade to stop their cars from being stolen.

CHICAGO - Over four million Kia owners will soon be notified of an upgrade that would help stop their cars from being stolen.

It all started with a viral video showing Kias and Hyundais being stolen. Since then, those cars have been the targets of thieves.

Kia has already sent letters to some owners to get the anti-theft upgrade software, which is free of charge at the dealership.

Any Kia built between 2011 and 2021 with a steel key to start will need the upgrade.

The company says customers will be notified in phases.

Kia does have a website for you to put in your VIN number to see if your car can be upgraded right away or to request a wheel lock. 

Hyundai announced a similar fix this week as well.