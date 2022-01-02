Over 60 crashes on Chicago, surrounding expressways occurred during weekend winter storm: Police

Over 60 crashes occurred on Chicago and surrounding area expressways during the first winter storm of the year, according to Illinois State Police.

Although not all confirmed to be weather-related, 42 crashes occurred in Illinois State Police's Chicago district between 3 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. Sunday.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation urged drivers to postpone any unnecessary travel due to snow, rain and bitter cold temperatures this weekend.

A strong storm system with a wide range of weather began circulating the area on New Year’s Day.

More than 200 snow vehicles have begun to clear snow from streets in Chicago early Sunday.

Though the snow has passed, those who must travel are still urged to take precaution when traveling during inclement weather and drive according to conditions.