Over a dozen vehicles stolen on Chicago's South Side

Sixteen vehicles were stolen on Chicago's South Side over the last two weeks.

In each incident, the victim parked their vehicle on the street and then returned to find their vehicle missing, police said.

In some of the incidents, the victim returned to their vehicle and found a window broken and that the steering column had been peeled in an attempt to take the vehicle.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

800 block of West 49th Place on April 29 between 12:10 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.

5100 block of South Loomis on April 29 between 10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

4800 block of South Racine Avenue on April 30, at 7 p.m.

5100 block of South Loomis Boulevard on May 1 at 1:30 a.m.

5400 block of South Racine Avenue on May 1 at midnight

1700 block of West Garfield Boulevard on May 2 at 11 a.m.

2700 block of South Halsted on May 3 at 2 p.m.

2900 block of South Emerald Avenue on May 4 at 12:01 a.m.

300 block of West 35th Street on May 4 at 1:10 p.m.

200 block of West 24th Street on May 4 at 5:30 p.m.

2900 block of South Quinn Street on May 4 at 11:30 p.m.

5400 block of South Justine on May 5 at 7 p.m.

300 block of West 29th Place on May 5 at 8:30 p.m.

1300 block of West 51st Street on May 6 at 6:20 a.m.

3600 block of South Winchester on May 6 at 11:45 a.m.

5100 block of South Richmond on May 6 at 8 p.m.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.