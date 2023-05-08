Overnight closures scheduled for some outbound Kennedy Expressway lanes
CHICAGO - A round of overnight closures will begin Monday night on outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway.
This is for milling and resurfacing between Madison and Ohio streets.
Nightly closures will be in place through late summer.
This work is unrelated to the ongoing bridge rehabilitation project further north and west on the Kennedy.
That project is scheduled to take place over the next three years.