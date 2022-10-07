Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary

A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night.

The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m.

A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the cause of death is pending.

Video shows apartments above a business engulfed in flames.

Gary Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshall were on the scene attempting to put out the blaze.