Two lanes on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway were blocked Wednesday morning after a semi overturned.

Illinois State Police say around 7 a.m. a semi-tractor trailer rolled over while traveling southbound on the Dan Ryan near 43rd Street.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Lanes 2 and 3 were closed as of 7:30 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.