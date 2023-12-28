PACE offering free rides for safe New Year's Eve celebrations

PACE is ensuring safe travel for New Year's Eve revelers by offering complimentary rides on PACE buses, PACE Connect, and Paratransit services.

The service will be available from 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, through 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. Riders are advised to check schedules as service may be limited during these hours.

Additionally, commuters can enjoy free rides on CTA buses and trains during the same time frame, thanks to the 35th consecutive year of partnership between the transit agency and Molson Coors.

Last year, nearly 60,000 people seized the opportunity to ride the CTA for free.

"We are always happy to provide free rides for our customers as they celebrate New Year’s Eve with relatives and friends," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We extend our gratitude for Miller Lite as they continue to sponsor the Free Rides program every year so that our customers can have a safe and affordable transit option as they ring in 2024."

During the free-ride period, CTA authorities say customers will not need to tap their Ventra cards or use any sort of payment to board trains or buses.

No refunds will be given to customers who elect to touch their fare card or another form of payment on fare card readers during the free-ride period.

A similar story for Metra riders. Trains leaving or arriving downtown stations after 6 p.m. on Sunday will be free. Metra is even holding the last departing train to let those counting down to midnight get home. The final trains will leave between 1:15 and 1:25 a.m. Also, leave your drinks behind—no alcohol is allowed on the trains after 7!