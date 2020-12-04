Pair arrested minutes after South Loop robbery

article

Two men were arrested minutes after they allegedly robbed a man Thursday afternoon in the South Loop.

They walked up to the man about 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of East Balbo Drive and first asked him for money, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

When he told them he had no money, the pair asked for his phone, police said.

The 25-year-old victim tried walking away, but one of them blocked his path while holding a hand in his pocket and said, “You won’t get far if you run,” according to police.

The pair then grabbed his phone and ran off, but officers arrested them minutes later in the 900 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Jabbar Thomas, 22, of Homan Square; and Romero Thomas, 21, of University Village, each face a count of aggravated robbery.

They were expected to appear in court Friday.