Pair carjacked at gunpoint in Lake View

A man and a woman were carjacked at gunpoint early Monday in the Lake View neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The victims told police they were parking their vehicle when three people got out of a black sedan around 3:44 a.m. and demanded the keys at gunpoint in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said.

The pair complied and the carjackers drove off in the victims' red Dodge Charger with the black sedan following.

There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.