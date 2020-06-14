Pair charged after Chicago police officer dragged by stolen car in Englewood

article

Felony charges have been filed against two men accused of dragging a Chicago police officer with a stolen vehicle before another officer shot them Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

Darien Mitchell, 21, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to a statement from Chicago police. Cordero Ramey, 20, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card or concealed-carry license.

They also face a felony count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

An officer with the auto theft task force saw Mitchell and Ramey in the stolen Chevrolet Malibu about 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Green Street, police said. The officer approached the car on foot, but the driver sped off and dragged him a short distance.

More officers responded, and one of them opened fire, striking the suspects, CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said at a news conference Friday. The car crashed in an alley in the 7200 block of South Green, between Green and Halsted streets.

Cordero Ramey | Chicago police

The officer who was dragged was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Mitchell, who lives in west suburban Maywood, and Ramey, who lives in Englewood, were arrested at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said. Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

They are expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday, according to police.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officers have been placed on 30-day administrative leave, Waller said.