Pair charged in suburban Walmart attempted robbery, linked to crime ring: police

The Brief Two suspects tried to scam and rob an 83-year-old man in a Mount Prospect Walmart lot on Aug. 26, police said. Officers stopped their car soon after; the victim and surveillance video identified them. Both face attempted robbery charges and are being held until a Sept. 10 court date.



Two suspects accused of trying to scam and rob an 83-year-old man in a suburban Walmart parking lot are in custody, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened about 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, in the parking lot of the Walmart at 930 Mt. Prospect Plaza. A community service officer at the store was alerted to a man screaming for help and found the victim, police said.

The man told officers that two people had attempted to scam and rob him. He was able to get away as the suspects fled in their vehicle.

Police said the officer broadcast a description of the suspects and their car. Other officers stopped the vehicle shortly afterward and identified the suspects as Bianca Miclescu, 21, and Vasile Nicolae, 20.

(From left) Bianca Miclescue and Vasile Nicolae. (Mount Prospect PD )

The victim identified both suspects, telling police they had tried to give him fake jewelry and attempted to take his watch.

Surveillance video also captured the incident, according to investigators.

What's next:

Miclescu and Nicolae were each charged with one felony count of attempted robbery of a person over 60, police said.

During the investigation, police said they determined both suspects are part of a larger transcontinental criminal organization that has been active in the Chicago area since July 2025.

On Aug. 27, both appeared in court for a detention hearing and were ordered held until their next appearance at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in Rolling Meadows.