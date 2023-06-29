Pair charged in armed carjacking that ended in Streeterville crash

A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking that resulted in a crash Tuesday in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Omar Pasquier, 21, and Heidi Ramirez Reyes, 20, are accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint just after midnight Tuesday in the 2200 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village, police said.

Roughly two hours later, officers found the pair inside the victim's vehicle which crashed in the 400 block of East Ohio Street. They were both taken into custody.

Each of them was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Ramirez Reyes was also charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Pasquier and Ramirez Reyes are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.