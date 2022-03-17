Pair charged in fatal shooting of woman on Chicago's Northwest Side

article

Two people were charged in the killing of a woman last February in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Marshawn Owens, 20, and Lonesha Strong, 18, were accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old woman on Feb. 9 in the 2600 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

They were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. Owens was also charged with armed robbery, police said.

Owens and Strong are due in bond court Thursday.

