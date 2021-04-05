Pair charged in South Loop car thefts

article

Two men face charges after several vehicles were stolen in March from the South Loop.

They were arrested Friday in Little Village after police identified Antonio Butler, 18, as someone wanted in connection to several vehicles stolen overnight March 10, Chicago police said.

The vehicles were stolen in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue and the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Butler and Jovantay Jerome Kindred, 23, were arrested after a short foot pursuit Friday, police said. Kindred allegedly used a vehicle to strike several police squad cars while trying to escape, police said.

Kindred faces a felony count of aggravated fleeing. Butler was charged with armed vehicular highjacking, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and a count of armed robbery.