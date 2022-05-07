Pair found shot in Park Manor

A man and a woman were found shot Friday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police officers found a 28-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:12 p.m. in the 700 block of East 73rd Street.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was listed in critical condition, officials said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.