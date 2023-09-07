Pair of Lincoln Square businesses robbed as workers were closing

A bar and a restaurant were robbed as they were closing Wednesday night in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

In each incident, a male entered the business and demanded money from the register. Both workers complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The robberies took place minutes apart around 11:20 p.m. at a restaurant in the 2500 block of West Lawrence Avenue and then at a bar in the 4700 block of North Rockwell Street.

Guns were not seen in either of the robberies and there were no reported injuries.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.