Pair of teens charged in Chatham armed carjacking

Two teens are facing charges after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint Thursday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The juveniles, both 17 years old, were identified by police as the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 51-year-old man in the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officials said.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle several blocks away and as they approached, the teens tried to flee on foot, according to CPD.

One teen was arrested in the 7400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The other was taken into custody in the 7300 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

They are each facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.