Pair of teens charged in West Loop carjacking

Two boys are facing felony charges in a carjacking Thursday in the West Loop neighborhood.

Two 16-year-old boys are accused of carjacking a 29-year-old man at gunpoint around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Madison Street, police said.

They were arrested roughly a half hour after crashing the stolen car, police said.

They are each facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The boys are due in juvenile court Friday.