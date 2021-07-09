Pair of teens charged in West Loop carjacking
CHICAGO - Two boys are facing felony charges in a carjacking Thursday in the West Loop neighborhood.
Two 16-year-old boys are accused of carjacking a 29-year-old man at gunpoint around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Madison Street, police said.
They were arrested roughly a half hour after crashing the stolen car, police said.
They are each facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The boys are due in juvenile court Friday.