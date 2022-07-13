Pair of teens shot in Austin

Two teens were found shot Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue and found two 17-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

One teen was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The other teen suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.