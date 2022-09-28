Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.
The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
The suspects took two iPhones, a wallet and a purse before fleeing the scene, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
There were no reported injuries.