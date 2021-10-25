Pair shot while driving, crashes car in East Garfield Park

Two people were shot while riding in a car, causing them crash Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A male and a female were struck by gunfire around 12:55 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The car eventually crashed near the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the female was shot in the arm, police said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.