Pair sought in East Garfield Park murder

Chicago police released an image of two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The pair is wanted in the May 22nd murder of 27-year-old Devante Smith, police said.

Smith was shot multiple times on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue. He died a week later at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The suspects are between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.