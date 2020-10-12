Pair sought in Naperville stabbing: police

Police are looking for two suspects in a stabbing Saturday in west suburban Naperville.

Officers were called at 7:55 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed in the 1300 block of Modaff Road in Naperville, according to a statement from Naperville police. A man in his 40s was found bleeding in the foyer of an apartment building and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned he was stabbed after a confrontation in the building’s parking lot, according to police. The attackers ran away before officers arrived.

One suspect was described as a man between 28 and 30 years old, standing 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5 with a slim build, police said. He was wearing a black zippered hoodie and black jeans.

The other was a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 man in his early 20s with a heavy build, police said. He was wearing a burgundy or maroon shirt with long sleeves and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.