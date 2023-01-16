Pair wounded in Chatham shooting

Two men were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting early Monday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The pair were walking on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone in a black sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police.

A 36-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in serious condition.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg and transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.